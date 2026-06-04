Trade turnover between Russia, Uzbekistan gains almost 30% in Q1 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan increased by almost 30% in the first quarter of this year, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"Denis Manturov noted that the volume of bilateral trade increased by more than 12% last year to $11.5 bln, and it gained almost 30% in the first quarter of this year," according to a statement released by Manturov’s secretariat.

The list of joint projects between the two countries covers almost all priority sectors, including industry, energy, transport, logistics, pharmaceuticals, the agro-industrial complex and other areas, the statement said.