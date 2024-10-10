Gazprom ready for upcoming winter — deputy CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, October 10. /TASS/. Gazprom is already ready for the upcoming winter season, Deputy CEO of the holding Vitaly Markelov told journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"We are ready for winter," he said.

He added that the company not yet started to extract gas from its underground storage facilities, as "it is still warm outside."

Earlier, Gazprom reported that the company was creating an operational gas reserve of 73.03 billion cubic meters for the 2024/2025 withdrawal season. In the first 6 months of 2024, Gazprom pumped 19.8 billion cubic meters of gas into underground storage facilities (18.7 billion cubic meters a year earlier), and withdrawal amounted to 26.4 billion cubic meters (21.6 billion cubic meters for the same period in 2023).