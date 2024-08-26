Musk creates 'supercluster' to train artificial intelligence

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. US businessman Elon Musk is building a "supercluster" for training artificial intelligence (AI) at the headquarters of Tesla Corporation in Austin, Texas, according to the businessman’s X page.

Musk revealed that the center was named Cortex. "Video of the inside of Cortex today, the giant new AI training supercluster being built at Tesla HQ in Austin to solve real-world AI," he wrote, commenting on the video posted on his X page.

Musk founded the AI startup xAI in 2023. In November, the company unveiled its first AI-based chatbot, Grok. The neural network is available to users with a premium subscription on the X platform. The project's creators say this product differs from analogs on the market in that it does not censor and provides access to relevant information in real time. The startup is also developing the chatbot TruthGPT, which will serve as an alternative to ChatGPT, which Musk believes is biased.