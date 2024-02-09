Russian gas supplies make strong contribution to Uzbekistan’s economy — envoy

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian gas that have been provided under a two-year contract since October 2023, make quite a strong contribution to stabilization of the economy of Uzbekistan, Russian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Oleg Malginov said.

"Indeed, Russian gas is being supplied, and this is quite a strong contribution to stabilization of the economy and social life of Uzbekistan," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel. "Currently the conclusion of a promising contract for a longer period and with a certain increase in supplies is under consideration," the diplomat said.

The economic relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation are not limited to the gas sector, he added. "They are so wide that it is difficult to find an area in which we do not cooperate. Suffice to say that the visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Russia in early October was followed by the signing and approval of lists of requests containing around 65 points that presidents delegated their governments to implement in the near future," Malginov said, adding that the Uzbek-Russian intergovernmental commission, which met last December, defined over 80 projects that are in the works now.

"The fact is that our trade relations are expanding despite all difficulties that are currently in place in the world. Russia almost reached the volume of trade turnover worth $10 bln [in 2023], $9.8 bln to be precise, and this is only the start. Russia is a country that purchases most Uzbek goods," the ambassador concluded.