Court to review protocols against Pinterest, Snapchat and Apple

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. A justice of the peace court in Moscow will review protocols against the Pinterest photo hosting service and the Snapchat social network due to the repeated violation of Russian personal data laws, the court told TASS.

"The court will consider administrative protocols in respect of Snap Inc. and Pinterest Inc. under Part 9 of Article 13.11 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code on November 30 at 14:30 p.m. and 15:00 p.m. [11.30 a.m. and 12.00 noon GMT]," the court said.

The court will also consider a protocol related to US-based Apple on the same topic.

"Consideration of the protocol in respect of Apple Inc. under Part 9 of Article 13.11 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code is set on November 30 at 14:00 p.m. Moscow time [11:00 a.m. GMT]," a court spokesperson informed.

Companies are facing a fine amounting up to 18 mln rubles ($195,200).