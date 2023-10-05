Russia transfers first batch of nuclear fuel to Bangladesh for Rooppur nuclear power plant

ROOPPUR /Bangladesh/, October 5. /TASS/. Bangladesh received the first batch of nuclear fuel from Russia for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), as Andrey Petrov, first deputy general director for nuclear energy at the Rosatom state corporation and CEO of Atomstroyexport JSC, presented a document certifying the delivery of fresh nuclear fuel from Russia to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a ceremony in the country’s capital, Dhaka, which was broadcast live by local TV channels.

Shortly before that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was taking part in the ceremony via video link, gave permission to transfer fuel to the Rooppur nuclear power plant.

"Dear Madam Prime Minister, dear friends! It is a great honor for us to present you with a document on the delivery of nuclear fuel to the nuclear power plant. Dear Madam Prime Minister, I ask you to accept this document from friendly Russia," Putin said, addressing the Bangladeshi Prime Minister.

The Rooppur NPP is Bangladesh’s first nuclear power facility. Equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW, the NPP is being built according to a Russian design at a site 160 km from Dhaka under a general contract dated December 25, 2015. This is a 3+ generation evolutionary project that fully meets international safety requirements.