Kremlin sees no reason to worry about dollar exchange rate rise

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia and the government fully ensure macroeconomic stability, and excessive attention to fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate is "a vestige of the past," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, there is still no reason for concern. There are certain fluctuations, but we still live in the ruble zone, so such excessive attention to the dollar exchange rate is possible from an emotional point of view, but these are rather vestiges of the past. We need to get used to living in the ruble zone and not feel [dependent] on the dollar exchange rate," Peskov said.

"Macroeconomic stability is fully ensured by the actions of the regulator and the government, so there is no reason for concern here," he added.

At the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday, the dollar exchange rate exceeded 100 rubles, for the first time since August 14.