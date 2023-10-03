Fuel export ban to last as long as needed — Novak

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. The ban on diesel fuel and gasoline export will last as long as it will be needed to stabilize the Russian market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"As long as it will be required to ensure domestic market stabilization," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The Russian government introduced the temporary limitation of gasoline and diesel fuel exports on September 21 to stabilize the domestic market. The ban is indefinite and its term will depend on market saturation and results of this measure, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said before.