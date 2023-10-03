Russia ready to take part in Iraq’s Development Road project

CAIRO, October 3. /TASS/. Russia is ready to participate in implementation of the Development Road transport and logistical project, presented by Baghdad in May 2023, aide to the Russian President Igor Levitin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani and Minister of Transport Razak Muhibis Al-Saadawi.

"The Russian government confirms its readiness to take part in implementation of the Development Road project and to share the experience in the transport sphere," Levitin said, cited by the INA news agency.

In late May 2023, Iraqi authorities announced the start of the Development Road project that can significantly facilitate the exchange of goods between Asian and European countries.