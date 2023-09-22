Coal shipments backlog on Spitsbergen overcome — minister

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. About 140,000 tons of coal were shipped from Spitsbergen, thus the earlier shipment backlog is overcome, Russia's Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunov posted on Telegram.

Earlier, the minister said the archipelago was a "problematic bonus" for the authority - the outdated infrastructures, low-quality coals stuck in the transport, financial and commercial traps. After the ministry undertook management of the Arktikugol (Arctic coal) Company, the management was replaced, the company adopted a crisis-management plan, the "island's blockade" has been overcome, and shipments of everything necessary for life and work resumed.

"A year ago, to Russia's 18 Far Eastern and Arctic regions was added another, specific concern - to guarantee Russia's presence on the Spitsbergen Archipelago. <…> Over one year, 140,000 tons of coal were shipped, thus more than a year-long backlog has been overcome. <…> Everything we are doing on Spitsbergen, the Norwegians control through lenses. Any ship call - they are inspecting everything, including the crew's personal belongings, but we are working top thoroughly in compliance with all the laws," he posted.

According to the minister, the newly organized marine vessel service center on the archipelago now serves Murmansk's fishing vessels "that have no ports of call now."

"We have been working to build up the number of visiting tourists - in the company's cafe we can hear Chinese and other languages. We have concepts for development of museums and tourism in Barentsburg and Piramida towns. We have been working on an international scientific-research station for the BRICS countries' consortium," the minister added.

In 2022, the Russian government appointed the ministry manager of the Arktikugol Trust Company, which since 1931 had been providing Russia's presence on Spitsbergen. Coal production there will be cut by 2032 to 40,000 tons (threefold reduction). Arktikugol owns on Spitsbergen the territory of 251 sq km.