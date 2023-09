MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Brent oil futures for November delivery reached the highest since November 16, 2022 on ICE in London, trading at more than $94 a barrel, data from the exchange show.

Futures climbed by 2.05% to $94.08 a barrel at 11:13 p.m. Moscow time, according to the data.

By 11:30 p.m. Moscow time, Brent traded at $94.05 (+2.02%). At the same time, WTI futures for October delivery edged up by 1.87% to $90.6 a barrel.