Russian tourist flow to Turkey in 2023 may increase by 10-15%

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The number of Russian tourists who visited Turkey in January-July amounted to 3.5 mln people; by the end of the year, the Russian tourist flow to this country may exceed last year’s by 10-15%, the Russian Union of Tourism Industry said in a statement.

"In the first seven months of this year 3.5 mln Russians visited Turkey. August also showed positive results, and we see typically significant demand for September-October. I believe it will help compensate for the destination’s May and July losses," Vice President of the Union Dmitry Gorin said.

He stressed that the season in Turkey has been steadily extending in recent years and now lasts practically into November. "We expect good statistics on Russian tourist flow to this country in the coming months. As a result, we will either match or exceed last year's total of 5.2 mln people," Gorin added.