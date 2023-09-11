Gazprom starts helium shipments from Amur Plant — Deputy CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Gazprom started helium shipments from the first process train for this product at the Amur Gas Processing Plant on September 5, Deputy CEO of the gas holding Vitaly Markelov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We have launched one process train for helium production. The first batch of helium left the plant on September 5 to the helium hub," Markelov said.

The company also plans to launch two more process trains at the plant early next year.

"Our plans are to put on stream two more lines early next year, and we should launch all the six trains and achieve the design capacity by 2025," Markelov added.