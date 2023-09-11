Sollers launches pickup trucks production in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Sollers has launched series production of new ST6 pickup trucks at the plant in Vladivostok, TASS reports from the ceremony venye.

"We have given a start today in Vladivostok to series production of new Sollers ST6 pickup trucks. The company plans to launch production of another Sollers model in 2024 within the framework of the special investment contract implementation. Furthermore, Sollers Group plans further expansion of the product line of motor vehicles to be produced in the Far East," Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov said at the ceremony.