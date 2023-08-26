Finance minister expects Russian economy to grow by 2.5% in 2023

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s economy may grow by 2.5% in 2023, or even more, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with CGTN on Saturday.

"Last year, our economy declined by 2.1% but this year, we expect the economy to recover <...> by 2.5%, or even more. That said, we will be able to offset the previous decline," he pointed out.

Siluanov expects inflation to remain at the 6% level this year. "Together with the Central Bank, we will take all the measures to reduce inflation to our targeted level," he added.