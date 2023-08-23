Russia’s gold production down 12.3% in July — Rosstat

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s gold production fell by 12.3% in July 2023 year-on-year and rose by 14.2% month-on-month, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In January-July 2023 gold production gained 5.5% year-on-year.

The production of main precious metals decreased by 2.8% in July in annual terms.

The production of primary aluminum increased by 6.1% in the reporting period year-on-year and by 10.9% month-on-month, while in January-July 2023 aluminum production added 7.3%.

Total production of metals in Russia went up by 2.6% last month in annual terms, and by 5.4% month-on-month. Output in January-July 2023 rose by 4.5%.