Arctic LNG 2 project to be launched in time – Putin

BELOKAMENKA VILLAGE /Murmansk Region/, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that the Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project will be implemented with high quality and without delays.

"The first project was implemented successfully and is functioning. There are all grounds to believe now that the Arctic LNG 2 will also be implemented in time and with required quality," the Russian leader said.

The Arctic LNG 2 is the second LNG project of the Russian gas producer Novatek. It provides for construction of three LNG trains with the capacity of 6.6 mln metric tons per year for each and stable gas condensate up to 1.6 mln metric tons per year. Novatek plans to launch the project in late 2023 - early 2024.