Russian grain export record high in 2022-2023 agricultural year — Minister

KAZAN, July 7. /TASS/. Russia exported the record-breaking grain volume of 60 mln metric tons in the agricultural year of 2022-2023 [July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022 - TASS], Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev told reporters on Friday.

"Speaking about exports, we exported the grain volume being absolute, unprecedented and record high in terms of the volume, standing at 60 mln metric tons," the minister said.

The bulk of this volume was exported to friendly countries, Patrushev noted. "This made it possible for us to have a very sound boost in export revenues. It totaled more than $41 bln for as of the end of 2022," he added.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Russia exported 38.1 mln metric tons of grain in the agricultural year of 2021-2022, including 30.7 mln metric tons of wheat.