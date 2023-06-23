Sanya's first state-owned company sets up office for academic visitor

HAIKOU /China/, June 23. /TASS/. The first state-owned company in Sanya, on the southern coast of Hainan Island, registered an office for a visiting highly professional specialist with the title of academician this week. This was reported by the Sanya Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the office is a seafood trade center at the fishing port of Yazhou, one of the key economic facilities on the South China Sea coast. The said office, a research unit headed by Chen Sunlin, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Sciences, is expected to introduce new efficient methods of fish farming in Sanya.

Hainan should pay more attention to issues related to increasing the scale of marine seafood farming, said the academician, who specializes on pressing problems of fish farming. Chen Sunlin believes the province has a lot of untapped potential in this area. The scientist added that he plans to actively cooperate with a number of competent research organizations from other parts of China to stimulate the intensive development of Hainan's fishery industry.

The aim of such cooperation is to create new promising products by introducing modern technologies. Particular attention will be paid to deep-sea projects to develop high-quality seafood. It is expected that this innovative research and production program will have a positive impact on the entire fishing industry of the PRC.

Sanya is China's leading resort, home to more than 1 million people. In 2022, its gross product was 84.71 billion yuan (about $12.2 billion). The average annual temperature in this city reaches 25.4 degrees Celsius, and the coastline is more than 200 kilometers long. The maritime economy plays an important role in the development of this city.