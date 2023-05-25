EAEU actively negotiating free trade zones with UAE, Indonesia — Russian minister

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is actively negotiating the creation of free trade zones with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia and Egypt, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday.

"We are actively negotiating [the creation of free trade zones - TASS] with the United Arab Emirates, they are seriously interested in it. We are engaged in negotiations with Egypt, though challenging, and we have started the negotiation process with Indonesia," he said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel, adding that the EAEU’s goal "is to form large trade blocs."

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) is finalizing the talks with Iran on moving the existing the temporary free trade zone to a permanent basis to "extend and make full-fledged the free trade zone in the understanding of the World Trade Organization," Reshetnikov noted.

As of now the EAEU also has free trade zones with Serbia and Vietnam, he added.