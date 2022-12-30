Russia, Tajikistan to carry out several major infrastructure projects, says trade envoy

DUSHANBE, December 30. /TASS/. Russia and Tajikistan plan to carry out a number of large-scale infrastructure projects, Head of the Russian trade mission in the republic Yevgeny Korenkov said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"A whole number of large infrastructure projects are being actively developed now with the support of industry ministries of our countries. This refers to investments into the mining sector and the consumer goods industry. We hope the cooperation plan between the ministries will be signed in the near future," he said.

This year opened a unique window of opportunities for Russian business to implement investment projects in Tajikistan, Korenkov noted, adding that the economic shocks of 2022 only bolstered the cooperation between Moscow and Dushanbe.