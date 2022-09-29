Russian scientists confirm Polar Urals’ biggest glacier thawing continues

TASS, September 29. Scientists of the Arctic Research Center and the Lomonosov Moscow State University finished a summer expedition to glaciers Obruchev and Igan - the biggest Polar Urals glacier. Due to the weather conditions, the thawing continues, Yamal government’s press service said.

"The Yamal and Moscow scientists have conducted a full cycle of the glaciers’ observations. They have found that the Igan and Obrucheva continue to shrink. This year was not the best for them because of the low-snow winter and warm summer. Due to the thawing, the stones previously hidden under the snow cap have been exposed," the press service said adding there is no danger the white cap may disappear in near future.

During the expedition, the scientists found new cracks and wells - deep holes formed by streaming water. The Igan glacier tongue has retreated by five meters, and the lake’s level has fallen by three meters. The press service explained this fact is considered favorable, since the danger of water breakthrough has decreased.

This year’s expedition has featured a specialist from the Moscow State University in avalanche safety. She has identified key locations to monitor avalanches and landslides. The press service clarified that this scientific control is necessary not only because of the climate change, but also due to developing mountain tourism and to economic activities of the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples. Studies at the key locations will be carried out both during expeditions and remotely.

During the summer expedition, specialists registered data from automatic equipment, installed in April, to see the snow cover’s dynamics. The equipment has registered temperatures of the snow layer and the air. The measurements were made every three hours within five months.

The Igan glacier is the biggest glacier in the Polar Urals. It was discovered in 1953. Its name is an acronym for the USSR Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Geography.