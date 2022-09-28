Nord Stream operator says repair of damaged strings of pipeline not ruled out

BERLIN, September 28. /TASS/. The operator of the Nord Stream pipeline does not rule out the possibility of repairing two strings of the gas pipeline that have been damaged, the DPA news agency reported Wednesday citing a company representative.

There is experience and suppliers for such activities, he said, adding though that it is necessary to estimate the loss resulting from the incident before taking any steps. It is necessary to examine the damage as soon as possible, but this suggests that the authorities will permit approaching the zones of damaged sections of Nord Stream lines.

On Tuesday, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred at three lines of offshore pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 registered within several hours. The first was detected in Nord Stream 2 close to the Danish island of Bornholm. Later two leaks were revealed in Nord Stream. Aircraft and vessels were advised to stay five miles away from the incident site.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out that this could be sabotage, adding that the Kremlin was extremely concerned about the incident.