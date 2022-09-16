25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey will be paid in rubles soon, Putin says

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. An agreement on payment of 25% of Russian gas supplies to Turkey in rubles will come into effect in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"In the near future, our agreement on the supply of natural gas of Russian origin to Turkey with payment for 25% of these supplies in Russian rubles should come into force," Putin said.

"As far as I understand, the [relevant] issues have been agreed upon, so I am sure that work in this regard will proceed in accordance with our agreements," Putin said.

"We are ready to significantly increase our deliveries to the republic of Turkey in all areas that are of interest to you," the Russian leader told Erdogan.