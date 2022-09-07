Western sanctions frenzy threatens entire world — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Sanctions imposed by Western countries pose a threat to the entire world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The pandemic has been replaced by new global challenges that pose a threat to the entire world. I'm referring to the Western sanctions frenzy, its aggressive attempts to impose a model of behavior on other countries, depriving them of sovereignty and subjugating them to their will," he said.

He added, "There is nothing unusual about this, this is a policy that has been pursued by the collective West for decades". "The catalyst for these processes was the elusive dominance of the United States in the global economy and politics, as well as their stubborn unwillingness, or even the inability of Western elites to see and recognize objective facts," Putin stressed.

According to him, "Irreversible, one might say, tectonic changes" have happened recently in the system of international relations and the role of the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, which are developing dynamically, has significantly increased.