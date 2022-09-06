Х5 group maintains plans to open 1,800 stores in 2022, president says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. X5 Group still plans to open 1,800 stores in 2022, the retailer’s president Ekaterina Lobacheva told TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Taking certain closings into account, X5 will open more than 1,800 stores in 2022," she said.

The company slightly suspended its development in March, but the program of openings resumed by the end of April, the president added.

All in all, the plan is to open around 1,400 Pyaterochka stores by yearend. Х5 Group has also decided to speed up the development of the Chizhik chain as it is planned to open over 400 hard discounters during the year.