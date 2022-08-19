Berlin says Nord Stream 2 launch off the table

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. The launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is off the table for the German government now, German deputy cabinet spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner said on Friday.

"It should be stated that we have halted the certification of Nord Stream 2. [This happened] for obvious reasons. The resumption of the project is off the table," he told a briefing.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned beforehand that "there were enough capacities," including the Yamal-Europe pipeline, for Russia to fulfill its contract obligations, Buechner added.

Concurrently, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs called Russia "an unreliable supplier" of gas, whereas a representative of the Ministry of Finance noted that the proposal made by Deputy leader of the Free Democratic Party Wolfgang Kubicki on the launch of Nord Stream 2 amid the challenging situation with energy supply was "wrong and doubtful."

Earlier on Friday, Kubicki told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland that there were "no good reasons not to commission Nord Stream 2."

In Germany, representatives of the Alternative for Germany and the Left Party, as well as a number of politicians at the municipal level, have made statements supporting the launch of Nord Stream 2. Moreover, former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (1998-2005) has made such a statement, warning that Germany would face "huge" consequences unless the pipeline was used.

Discussions around Nord Stream 2 also reflect the difficult relations between Germany’s ruling coalition to find a way out of the gas supply dilemma.