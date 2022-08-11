Avtovaz to increase Lada Granta, Niva production rates, says company chief

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to increase the speed of Lada Granta and Lada Niva production lines to 50 and 38 cars per hour, respectively, President of the Russian car manufacturer Maksim Sokolov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Thursday.

"As far as other cars are concerned, meaning Granta, we also plan to increase the line speed from around 40 to almost 50 cars per hour, as well as to up the speed of the line producing Lada Niva in the classic version Legend and in a more up-to-date version Lada Niva Travel to 38 cars per hour," he said.

Avtovaz is facing an ambitious task of producing up to 500,000 units per year at its Tolyatti facility starting next year, Sokolov added.

Earlier reports said the company produced around 70,000 cars in Tolyatti in 1H 2022, which accounts for 40% of its output last year. The plan is to produce twice as much cars in the second half of the year.