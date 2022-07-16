Gazprom delivering 41.6 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Gazprom is supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 41.6 million cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station, a spokesman for Russia’s energy giant Gazprom told reporters on Saturday.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 41.6 million cubic meters as of July 16. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said adding that "on the previous day, the pumping volume equaled 41.9 million cubic meters."

Earlier reports said with reference to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory might total around 41.6 million cubic meters on July 16.

Gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline, the main route of gas exports from Russia to Europe, were halted on July 11 for ten days because of scheduled annual maintenance. As a result, only one transit line through Ukraine remains the sole route of supply of Russian gas to western and central European countries as maintenance is underway at Nord Stream, while gas deliveries via TurkStream and Blue Stream are meant for Turkey and southern and south-eastern European states.

On May 10, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would shut down transit of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka station starting May 11 due to force majeure as the company could allegedly not control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk Region. Consequently, transportation nominations will be rejected, with gas not to be accepted.

However, the Russian gas holding did not see any grounds for suspension of pumping in the previous form, noting that it did not receive any confirmation of the force majeure circumstances. The company added that it was technologically impossible to shift all transit volumes to another interconnection point, the Sudzha gas distribution station in Russia’s Kursk Region.