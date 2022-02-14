Two Hainan airports received International Award

HAIKOU /China/, February 14. /TASS/. Haikou Meilan International Airport (in the administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan) and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in the resort city of Sanya in the south of the island were awarded by the International Airports Council (ACI) World, according to the document on the official website of the Council.

The airports received awards in the "Voice of the Customer" category. A total of 200 airports around the world received an award in this category. In addition to Hainan province, the ranking includes more than 20 airports in other regions of China, including Beijing's Shawdu (Capital Airport) and Daxing International Airports, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and others.

This year's Voice of the Customer Award is given to those airports that continue to improve service quality and strive to hear and meet passenger needs amid a pandemic.

As the document on the Airports Council International website points out, airports around the world are now having to respond to new customer needs in addition to traditional requests for comfortable travel. The "new" ones include the need for social distance, sanitary standards and a number of other requirements dictated by the pandemic.