81% of injected gas already taken from European UGS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. 81% of gas injected to European underground gas storages (UGS) last summer has already been lifted as of the end of January 2022, Gazprom said on Tuesday, citing Gas Infrastructure Europe data.

The active gas volume as of January 30 turned out to be 27.2%, or 14.2 bln cubic meters, lower than last year. The total active gas volume ready for withdrawal is 38.1 bln cubic meters, which is 2.7 bln cubic meters below the all-time low values as of this date.

The situation in Ukrainian UGS is similar. Reserves in them dropped to 11.4 bln cubic meters, which is 46.3% lower than last year and 3.9 bln cubic meters lower than at the time of injection start in April 2021.

At the same time, the flow of regasified liquefied natural gas to the European gas transport system totaled 11.12 bln cubic meters as of January 30, 2022.