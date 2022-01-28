Hungarian PM Orban to discuss increase in gas supplies from Russia at meeting with Putin

VIENNA, January 28. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to discuss an increase in Russian gas supplies during the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, Reuters reported on Friday.

"I would like to increase the amount of gas to be delivered from the levels agreed in the Russian-Hungarian gas contract," Orban told public radio.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS that Orban planned to make a visit to Russia on February 1, adding that the Paks 2 nuclear power plant project would be one of the main topics on the agenda.

On October 1, 2021, Gazprom began supplying gas to Hungary under a long-term contract, signed on September 27, through the Balkan Stream gas pipeline (an extension of the Turkish Stream) and pipelines in South-Eastern Europe.