Gazprom files lawsuit against PGNiG to revise contract price

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Gazprom Export applied to international arbitration to revise upwards the price of the contract with Polish company PGniG, press service of Gazprom Export told reporters. The appeal concerns the contract period from November 2017.

"Today, January 14, 2022, Gazprom Export and Gazprom initiated an appeal to international arbitration regarding a retrospective revision of the price terms of the gas purchase and sale contract with Polish company PGNiG dated 1996," the statement said. At the same time, the Russian side also remains open to seeking opportunities to resolve the dispute through commercial negotiations, Gazprom Export noted.

PGNiG report additionally stated that Gazprom is demanding an increase in the price of gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract, and the Polish company itself considers this demand unreasonable. Earlier, at the end of October 2021, PGNiG applied for a reduction in gas prices under a contract concluded with Gazprom.