Gas price in Europe extends losses to 8% below $1,950 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe extended losses to 8% during Wednesday trading, diving below $1,950 per 1,000 cubic meters after hitting record highs on the previous day, according to ICE trading data.

The price of gas futures for January delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands was down at $1,939.6 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 166 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The gas price soared on Tuesday in Europe as it consecutively surpassed $1,800 and $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, hitting a fresh all-time high, after which it breached the phycological mark of $2,000. Later it exceeded $2,100 and neared $2,200, rising to $2,190.4 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 187.47 euro per MWh.