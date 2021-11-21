Moscow Exchange plans to resume Rusnano bonds trading - press service

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange plans to resume trading of Rusnano bonds on Monday, the press service of the Exchange said.

Nine issues of Rusnano bonds worth 71.5 bln rubles ($972.2 mln) are circulating on the Moscow Exchange. The Exchange suspended trading in these securities on Friday in accordance with the instruction from the Bank of Russia.

"The Exchange plans to resume trading in Rusnano securities from Monday. The Exchange is preparing a request to Rusnano to find out company’s plans of servicing its debt. The Exchange will decide on the listing status of issued corporate securities according to results of the request and the review of other information regarding the issuer," the Moscow Exchange said.

On November 19, after suspension of trading, Rusnano informed about the past meeting with creditors and major holders of bonds, where financials of the company and potential restructuring scenarios were discussed.