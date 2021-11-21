Tehran, Baku to sign agreement on oil and gas fields in Caspian Sea - Iranian minister

TEHRAN, November 21. /TASS/. Iran and Azerbaijan may sign an agreement on joint development of oil and gas field in the Caspian Sea within weeks, Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said on Sunday after talks with visiting Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

"A constructive meeting was held with the Azerbaijani delegation and important agreements were reached," the Shana news agency quoted him as saying. The minister expressed the hope that an agreement with Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sector and the development of oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea would be signing within weeks.

"An agreement on swap gas supplies to Azerbaijan via Iran from neighboring countries, including Turkmenistan, was reached during the talks," he added.

Iran said in August that the country’s biggest natural gas field, Chalus, had been discovered in the Iranian sector of the Caspian Sea.