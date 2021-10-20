Russian arms exports total $15 bln annually, Deputy PM’s office says

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia is maintaining its export of defense products at the level of $15 bln per year, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters after his address to the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia’s parliament.

Russia is holding on to second place among defense exporters, despite the fact that its key partners in military-technical cooperation are under fierce pressure from the United States, Borisov noted.