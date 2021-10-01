Gas prices in Europe set historical record reaching 100 euro per 1 MWh

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe once again broke a historic record on Friday and almost reached $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters.

November futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands at the opening of trading for the first time reached €100 per MWh or $1,199.44 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Gas prices later decreased by 1.7% to around $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters.

One of the reasons for such sharp growth could be almost 3-fold decline in gas flow through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline this morning, which later accelerated (4.3-fold), to about 0.5 mln cubic meters per hour (2.2 mln cubic meters per hour the day before).

Earlier this week, gas prices in Europe for the first time in history exceeded $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, and then surpassed $1,100.