Rosneft asks permission to pump gas through Nord Stream 2 — Novak

MOSCOW, September 2. / TASS /. Rosneft has asked the Russian government to provide the company with the opportunity to supply gas through Nord Stream 2, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"There is a request in the works with the Russian government. We are waiting to hear from our ministries, and then we will discuss it within the administration," Novak said.

Earlier, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said that the issue of permitting Rosneft to pump gas through Nord Stream 2 is not under discussion.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid format, the main theme of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official host photo agency of the event.