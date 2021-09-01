Nord Stream 2 full filling to be resolved by operator — official

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian government focuses on completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project construction and the issue of full filling of the pipeline should be solved by the operator, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

"This issue largely pertains to the operator. I believe operator’s lawyers assess this situation in the first instance, the course of action and so on. It is important to completely build the gas pipeline now and get all permits," Novak said.

The court of Germany’s Dusseldorf turned down earlier the complaint of the Nord Stream 2 project operator and did not take the Nord Stream 2 pipeline out of the coverage by the revised EU gas directive. Nord Stream 2 AG is studying the court decision and the possibility of appealing against it, Gazprom said earlier in its IFRS report.