Russia, Syria to develop air cargo operations

DAMASCUS, August 2. /TASS/. A memorandum on cooperation in air traffic between Russia and Syria was signed on the sidelines of a meeting of interdepartmental coordination centers of two countries, the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters on Monday.

"The united delegation of Russian organizations took place in the period from July 24 to 29 in the meeting of interdepartmental coordination centers of Russia and Syria on the return of refugees and post-war recovery of the republic, with a memorandum on cooperation in air transportation signed on its sidelines with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Syrian Arab Republic," the Ministry said.

"The issue of air traffic restart by Russian companies depends now on the Federal Air Transport Agency and the Ministry of Transport of Russia," the Ministry added.