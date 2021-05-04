Mexico begins dialogue with Russia on possible deliveries of EpiVacCorona vaccine

MEXICO CITY, May 4. /TASS/. The Mexican government has contacted Russia’s State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology "Vector" to discuss the potential deliveries of the EpiVacCorona vaccine developed by the center, Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

"There is another Russian vaccine that we began to discuss with its developers. This is the state center "Vector," which has already registered the vaccine in Russia. <…> They will provide us with information," he said during a press conference.

However, it is unlikely that the vaccine will be supplied to Mexico anytime soon, he noted.

Currently, Mexico is already using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, and it plans to launch production of the vaccine on its territory, receiving the necessary components from Russia. During a recent visit to Moscow, Ebrard announced that Mexico’s state pharmaceutical company Birmex is holding talks with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on the purchase of Sputnik Light, a one-dose version of the vaccine, along with Sputnik V.