Moscow authorities plan to enter ‘green’ bonds market in late May or in June

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Moscow’s authorities plan the first ‘green’ bonds flotation as early as at the end of May or in June, deputy chief of Moscow Mayor and government’s staff Maria Bagreyeva said on the Telegram channel ‘Moscow economy’ on Tuesday.

"We plan to try the first 'green' flotation at the end of May or in June. <…> So far, we plan to enter the market of ‘green’ bonds as the first step, and see how successful it will be and what future prospects are. Initially the authorities wanted to float on foreign exchanges, but it was decided that the development of financing of the 'green' market in Russia is more important to us," she said.

"We have selected projects worth around 90 bln rubles ($1.18 bln) for ‘green’ bonds, for ‘green’ projects," Bagreyeva added.

The authorities currently plan to float on Moscow’s exchange and are not considering foreign exchanges.