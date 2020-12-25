Petropavlovsk gold mining company’s founder arrested in misuse case — court

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The Tverskoi Court of Moscow has taken into custody Pavel Maslovsky, the founder and the ex-CEO of Petropavlovsk gold miner, in the case on the misuse of funds worth about 100 mln rubles ($1.34 mln), the court’s press service told TASS on Friday.

"The Court upheld the investigation’s request on custodial restraint of Maslovsky for two months, by February 23, 2021, on the charge under Part 4 of Article 160 of the Russian Penal Code (a particularly huge misuse of funds), Court’s press secretary Olga Bondareva said.

Searches were made in the Moscow office of Pokrovskiy Mine, a subsidiary of Petropavlovsk, CEO of the gold mining company Denis Alexandrov told TASS on Thursday.

Petropavlovsk is one of the largest Russian gold mining companies, with core assets of the company concentrated in the Amur Region.