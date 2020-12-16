{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

World's oldest hospitality school to help Hainan in personnel training

This university is considered one of the best educational institutions in the field of hotel management

HAIKOU, December 16. /TASS/. Lausanne School of Hospitality Management (EHL) will organize the programs for highly qualified personnel in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, Xinhua announced on Tuesday. 

The school signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Hainan province to develop the education system and train high-level specialists. The Swiss university will open its own independent office there and set up international undergraduate programs.

Cooperation agreements with Hainan in the field of education were also signed by leading Chinese universities: the China-European International Business School (centrally subordinated to Shanghai), Southern Science and Technology University (Shenzhen city, Guangdong province), Nankai University (centrally subordinated to Tianjin) and Henan University (Kaifeng City, Henan Province).

Lausanne School of Hospitality Management was founded in 1893 and is the world's first educational institution specializing in the hotel business. This university is considered one of the best educational institutions in the field of hotel management. According to the information portal "Top Universities", in 2019 and 2020, the school topped the list of the best universities in the world in its category.

As part of the implementation of Hainan's free trade port projects, the local administration pays great attention to training and attracting highly qualified personnel to the province. In order to do so, the Chinese authorities create attractive conditions for investors and form a developed research infrastructure in the province. According to the government plan, by 2050, this region will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy with the campuses of leading universities, advanced laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations. 

Tags
Hainan
ARCTIC TODAY
Traffic begins on new road between Yamal’s east and west
The new road will provide new opportunities for economic development of the region’s western districts, Yamal’s governor said
Read more
Russia’s first Sarmat ICBM to enter combat duty in 2022
He also praised Russia’s Avangard hypersonic ICBM, which is already in service
Read more
Defense contractor delivers batch of upgraded armored vehicles to Russian troops
Fourteen armored personnel carriers were dispatched after the major repairs and the upgrade of BTR-80 vehicles to the level of BTR-82AM
Read more
Moscow will recognize new US president according to American laws - Lavrov
"Regarding the processes that continue in the US in the context of past elections, I would like to reiterate that Moscow does not recognize one presidential candidate over another," the Minister said
Read more
Construction of Nord Stream 2 resumes
The Fortuna barge will carry out the pipe laying in the exclusive economic zone of Germany, according to Nord Stream 2 AG
Read more
Russia-China deal on notifying of missile launches shows mutual trust, Moscow says
A protocol was signed to prolong the agreement for a new ten-year period
Read more
Cyberattacks contradict Russia's foreign policy principles - Russian US Embassy
The US media are once again groundlessly trying to accuse Russia of hacker attacks on US government bodies, the Russian diplomatic mission wrote
Read more
Moscow snaps into action with mammoth cleanup effort following overnight snowfall
The collected snow is transported to snow-melting stations, according to the deputy mayor
Read more
US must take care of its Moon orbiter’s compatibility with Russian spacecraft — Roscosmos
This would enable Russia to extend a helping hand in emergency, according to the space corporation CEO
Read more
Russian Navy frigate to test-fire weapon systems in Sea of Japan after upgrade
During its upgrade, the Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Marshal Shaposhnikov was converted into a multi-purpose frigate
Read more
China's Hainan may become the eastern analogue of Hollywood
Read more
Lukoil to invest about 50 bln rubles in Caspian projects in 2021
The company invested around 55 bln rubles in Caspian projects in 2020
Read more
Available data testify to high effectiveness of vaccine Sputnik V — French virologist
France’s scientific committee held negotiations with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on the issue of the production and distribution of anti-coronavirus vaccines at the end of November, as per earlier reports
Read more
Foreign Ministers of Russia and UAE to discuss leaders' agreements and regional crises
This is the eight visit of the UAE diplomacy chief Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Russia during his service in this position
Read more
AstraZeneca to manufacture 200 mln anti-COVID vaccine doses in Thailand, says virologist
According to Dr. Nakorn Premsri, from 5 million to 10 million people can be vaccinated in Thailand per month
Read more
Experts believe gas supplies via Nord Stream 2 may start in 2021
Last Friday, the Russian barge "Fortuna" began laying a 2.6 km section of the pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany in waters at a depth of less than 30 meters
Read more
Press review: Zelensky goads Belarus and Israel summons Russian envoy over remarks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 11
Read more
Serbia to start gas transportation over Balkan Stream on December 29-30
The gas pipeline segment across the territory of Serbia is an extension of one of two strings of the TurkStream pipeline, with Russian gas to be supplied to Turkey and then to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary
Read more
‘Defending our values’: Lavrov spotlights cornerstones of Russian-Serbian relationship
He stressed that Russia and Serbia were unanimous in their approach to the need for the full respect for international law, "and not some rules invented by somebody"
Read more
Vaccination against coronavirus begins in all of Russia’s regions
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the vaccination must be voluntary and free of charge
Read more
Press review: US poised to sanction Turkey and AstraZeneca eyes combining Russian vaccine
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 14th
Read more
2020 China Fights documentary premieres at Hainan Film Festival
The Third Hainan International Film Festival takes place on Hainan on December 5-12
Read more
Development of new missiles for Russia’s strategic forces to begin soon — commander
The share of advanced missile systems currently in service with RVSN reached 81% this year
Read more
Russian Navy nuclear-powered sub makes salvo launch of Bulava missiles
The Bulava ballistic missiles’ flight proceeded in the normal mode, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Government re-establishes experimental institute of military medicine in St. Petersburg
The adopted decision will allow for conducting special military applied research for enhancing the country’s defence and security
Read more
MC-21-310 airplane with Russian engines makes first flight
Engine operating modes, aircraft stability and sensitivity and functioning of all airplane systems were tested during the flight, according to Rostec corporation
Read more
Russia’s top brass inks deal on six corvettes for Pacific Fleet
The Fleet will receive two Project 20380 and four Project 20385 corvettes in 2024-2028, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Second test launch of Angara-A5 heavy rocket carried out in Plesetsk
All pre-launch operations and the launch proceeded in the normal mode
Read more
Respected weekly France Football names Lev Yashin as world’s best-ever football goalkeeper
Read more
Trump believes US Supreme Court ‘chickened out’ amid elections lawsuit
"The fact that the Supreme Court wouldn’t find standing in an original jurisdiction matter between multiple states, and including the President of the States, is absurd", he wrote
Read more
Press review: India gears up for two-front war and what are the global challenges in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 15
Read more
Sputnik V likely to offer two-year protection against coronavirus - developers
Gintsburg explained the criticism of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine by unfair market competition and political motives
Read more
Kremlin comments on Putin’s recent remarks about Boris Nemtsov murder
The Kremlin spokesman suggested that this question can be asked directly at Putin’s upcoming annual press conference on December 17
Read more
Russia’s Roscosmos chief confirms plans to launch two Angara carrier rockets in 2021
The Roscosmos head told TASS in August that the 2021 plan envisaged the launch of heavy Angara-A5 rocket No. 3 with a new Persei booster and a light Angara-1.2 launch vehicle
Read more
Russia’s COVID-19 ‘patient zero’ emerged in early March, chief sanitary doctor says
By March 17 the country already had 100 cases
Read more
North Korea buys Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, starts vaccination - report
There is no data on whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been inoculated with the vaccine
Read more
Lavrov warns West against trying to break down Dayton Accords
Russian Foreign Minister noted that Bosnia-Herzegovina’s European integration is possible only in keeping with the Dayton principles
Read more
Russia develops fully automatic radar system to enhance airspace control
The new system is the first one in the history of radio-technical troops with automatic radar modules that require no operators’ involvement
Read more
Roscosmos CEO skeptical about US program Artemis in its current shape
At the third stage of the project, NASA hopes to land astronauts on the Moon in 2024 and then send a crew towards Mars in the mid-2030s
Read more
Russia sets up mobile radar reconnaissance units
The country continues work to enhance airspace control in the Arctic zone as well as in the east, according to the chief of the Aerospace Force’s Radio-Technical Troops
Read more
Russian movie T-34 premiers at Hainan Film Festival
This year, the organizers received more than 4,300 films
Read more
Putin lives in his residence outside Moscow, there is no bunker, Kremlin says
Russian President often works in Novo-Ogaryovo and comes from there to the Kremlin
Read more
Armenian PM’s spokesperson refutes reports about his resignation
Mane Gevorgyan told that the news about Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation "are so non-serious that they need no comments"
Read more
Latest radar station goes on combat alert in Russia’s south
The new radar station has replaced its Nebo-U predecessor and is a follow-up of its systems
Read more
Russia-US relations unlikely to be changed under Biden administration - diplomat
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the United States’ foreign policy is still geared to contain Russia
Read more
Putin congratulates Joe Biden on US presidential election victory
Putin wished every success to the president-elect and expressed confidence that Russia and the US can facilitate resolution of many problems and challenges faced by the world now
Read more
Pashinyan says Baku’s actions in Karabakh aimed against Russian peacekeepers
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed that there were no civilians in Khin Tager and Khtsaberd and only Russian peacekeepers were stationed there on the weekend
Read more
Egypt’s parliament ratifies deal on strategic cooperation with Russia
Read more
Eight Russian track and field athletes included in 2021 World Athletics doping pool
The above-mentioned eight athletes were also listed earlier in the year in the extended doping pool of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency
Read more
Russian Navy latest patrol ship strikes naval and air targets in Black Sea drills
The naval sailors also practiced operations by the fire-fighting units while taking personnel aboard a helicopter during a simulated emergency, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Bulava missiles fired from Sea of Okhotsk at distance of over 5,500 km
The Defense Ministry added that "all the missiles’ warheads successfully arrived at the designated area of the Chizha combat field"
Read more