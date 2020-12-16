World's oldest hospitality school to help Hainan in personnel training

HAIKOU, December 16. /TASS/. Lausanne School of Hospitality Management (EHL) will organize the programs for highly qualified personnel in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, Xinhua announced on Tuesday.

The school signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Hainan province to develop the education system and train high-level specialists. The Swiss university will open its own independent office there and set up international undergraduate programs.

Cooperation agreements with Hainan in the field of education were also signed by leading Chinese universities: the China-European International Business School (centrally subordinated to Shanghai), Southern Science and Technology University (Shenzhen city, Guangdong province), Nankai University (centrally subordinated to Tianjin) and Henan University (Kaifeng City, Henan Province).

Lausanne School of Hospitality Management was founded in 1893 and is the world's first educational institution specializing in the hotel business. This university is considered one of the best educational institutions in the field of hotel management. According to the information portal "Top Universities", in 2019 and 2020, the school topped the list of the best universities in the world in its category.

As part of the implementation of Hainan's free trade port projects, the local administration pays great attention to training and attracting highly qualified personnel to the province. In order to do so, the Chinese authorities create attractive conditions for investors and form a developed research infrastructure in the province. According to the government plan, by 2050, this region will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy with the campuses of leading universities, advanced laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.