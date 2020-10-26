Decline of Russia’s GDP may be below 4% by year end - PM

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The decline in Russia's GDP by the end of the year may be less than 4%, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"We expect that the GDP decline will be about 4% for the year. There are various estimates, but we are fighting for less than 4%," he said.

Mishustin noted that it is necessary to smooth out the negative consequences in the economy, without increasing borrowing, without wasting the National Wealth Fund. "This is what we, it seems to me, are trying achieve one way or another," he said.