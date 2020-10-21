Cargoes supplied via Northern Sea Route to exceed 31 mln tonnes in 2020, says Rosatom

MURMANSK, October 21. /TASS/. The volume of cargoes supplied through the Northern Sea Route in 2020 will exceed 31 mln tonnes, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev said on Wednesday.

"I am confident that this year the volume of cargoes supplied via the Northern Sea Route will exceed 31 mln tonnes," he said.

Likhachev said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June 2020 that the volume of cargoes delivered through the Northern Sea Route in 2020 might exceed 30 mln tonnes.

As much as 31.5 mln tonnes of cargoes were delivered via the Northern Sea Route in 2019, and 14.8 mln tonnes in the first half of 2020.

The Northern Sea Route is the main marine shipping route in Russia’s Arctic. It passes along Russian northern shores over Arctic seas. The Route integrates European and Far Eastern ports of Russia, as well as navigable river outlets in a single transport system. Its length is 5,600 km from the Kara Strait to the Providence Bay.

Rosatom supervises the Northern Sea Route federal project, whose aim is to boost freight traffic to 80 mln tonnes by 2024.