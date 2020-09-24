Russia, Cuba agree to work on restoring air service between countries

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba have agreed to work additionally on the issue of restoring the bilateral air service, the statement by Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) said on Thursday after a working visit to Moscow of Vice President of the Cuban Council of Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.

The sides discussed the issues of mutual cooperation, including the prospects of restoring air service between Cuba and Russia, issues of flight worthiness of Russian-made aircraft used in Cuba as well as issues of certification of aircraft and crew.

The agency also reported that the sides expressed mutual interest in operating and maintaining Russian-made aircraft in Cuba.

Flight restrictions

During the pandemic Russia restricted air service to other countries. Now the flights have resumed only to some destinations. The anti-coronavirus crisis center made a decision to resume air service to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus since September 21, and starting on September 27 - to the Republic of Korea.

In early September, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree renewing the reciprocal air service with Egypt, the UAE, and the Maldives. Earlier Russia had resumed flights to Turkey, the UK, Switzerland, and Tanzania.