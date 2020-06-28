Putin says he sees economy revival plan as quite coherent

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the economy revival plan is quite coherent but the cabinet will continue to work to refine measures in this sphere.

"I think it [the economy revival plan] is quite coherent," Putin said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "There might be some problems, with some enterprises falling out of the list of affected companies, I know about it. The government will continue to work in this sphere."

Touching on reported delays in payments of extra allowances to medics in some regions, Putin recalled that he had demanded timely payment be ensured to all who risked their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. He compared the work of medics in the so-called red zones with participation in combat operations, like in Afghanistan. "Some of the colleagues interpreted it is their own way," he noted. "So, I had to explain the situation and it improved.".