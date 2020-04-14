Gazprom Neft, Shell close JV development deal

Gazprom plans to keep gas exports to Europe at level of previous years

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft and Shell closed the deal on further steps in the joint project on development of the Salym group of fields - Salym Petroleum Development, the Russian oil producer said on Tuesday.

"A new license to geological studies, exploration and production of conventional hydrocarbon resources of the Salymsky-2 area in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District has become part of the portfolio of Salym Petroleum Development (joint venture of Gazprom Neft and Shell) assets," the company says.